Sugar Mills To Start Crushing From Nov 15

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 06:52 PM

Sugar mills to start crushing from Nov 15

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The administrations of Sugar Mills here on Monday assured Deputy Commissioner D I Khan Arifullah to start crushing of sugarcane from November 15.

Presiding over a meeting, the DC directed the Assistant Commissioners to remain in contact with administration of sugar mills and resolve all the issues talking all stakeholder on board.

He also directed food Department to supervise their respective areas and end the role of middle man in sale and purchase of sugarcane so that the poor farmers could directly be benefited.

The DC directed traffic police to chalk out a comprehensive traffic plan for the crushing season to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid road accidents, adding that drivers of tractor trolleys should be bound to use sparkling lights and double indicators at night.

The DC assured no compromise on rights of farmers and strict legal action would be taken against profiteers. He directed strict implementation of government rates.

The meeting was attended by representatives of sugar mills, officers of district administration, Food Department, farmers.

