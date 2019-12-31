UrduPoint.com
Sugar Mills Won't Be Allowed To Exploit Farmers: Deputy Commissioner Jhang

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:19 PM

The district administration would not allow the sugar mill owners to exploit growers, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo here on Tuesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration would not allow the sugar mill owners to exploit growers, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo here on Tuesday.

He was chairing a meeting of sugar mills owners and representatives of sugarcane growers.

The meeting was attended besides others by ADC (G) Shahid Abbas Joyia, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Qasim Gul, officers of departments concerned.

The DC directed sugar mills owners to continue purchase of sugarcane at the government fixed rates.

He said middlemen would not be encouraged and the district officers should ensure monitoring of crushing process to facilitate growers.

