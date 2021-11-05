UrduPoint.com

Sugar Price May Falls To Rs 90 In KP: CM Mahmood Khan Told

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 03:57 PM

Sugar price may falls to Rs 90 in KP: CM Mahmood Khan told

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday presided over a high level meeting, held to review prices of sugar in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday presided over a high level meeting, held to review prices of sugar in the province.

The meeting attended by provincial ministers and secretaries concerned was told that the first consignment of imported 10000 metric tons of sugar would reach the province on Saturday as trucks loaded with sugar have left the Karachi Port for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was told that within a couple of days the price of sugar would fall to Rs 90 from Rs 135 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This imported sugar would be provided to the dealers at Rs 87 per kg.

The meeting was further told that all the districts of the province would be provided 1000 to 1500 tons of sugar on a daily basis.

It was told that news regarding the surge of sugar prices to Rs 150 per kg in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was totally baseless.

The Chief Minister on the occasion directed all the deputy commissioners of the province to take stern action against hoarders of the sugar and start a massive crackdown across the province against such hoarders. He said those involved in sugar hoarding should directly be sent to the jails.

The meeting also reviewed the prices of wheat flour in the province and was told that subsidized flour was being sold at Rs 1100 per 20 kg bag.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Price All From Wheat Karachi Port Flour

Recent Stories

Windies' old guard face axe after World Cup ends w ..

Windies' old guard face axe after World Cup ends with whimper

44 seconds ago
 Namibia announces preferred bidder to implement gr ..

Namibia announces preferred bidder to implement green hydrogen project

45 seconds ago
 Election Tribunal rejects appeals of Jamshed Cheem ..

Election Tribunal rejects appeals of Jamshed Cheema, his wife

48 seconds ago
 British Scientists Identify Gene Doubling Risk of ..

British Scientists Identify Gene Doubling Risk of Severe COVID-19 Infection

51 seconds ago
 China-Myanmar natural gas pipeline transports 3.35 ..

China-Myanmar natural gas pipeline transports 3.35 bln cubic meters of natural g ..

6 minutes ago
 Brazil's gov't puts 5G network out to tender

Brazil's gov't puts 5G network out to tender

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.