Sugar prices to be determined afresh: Lahore High Court told

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) was assured on Thursday that sugar prices would be determined afresh in accordance with SRO 1062.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Malik Naveed Sohail on behalf of the Federal government made the statement before Justice Shahid Jamil Khan who was hearing an application filed by Noon Sugar Mills and others challenging the notification of fixing ex-mill sugar price at Rs 84 per KG. The law officer further submitted that the appellate authority would also be notified accordingly.

Earlier, a deputy attorney general produced a copy of SRO 1062 and informed that rules under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 1977 had been framed for fixation of price. He further stated that the notification Dated July 30 for fixing sugar prices was in accordance with the rules.

However, he could not convince the court that these rules could be applied retrospectively.

At this stage, the AAG undertook that the prices of the sugar would be determined afresh in accordance with SRO 1062.

Subsequently, the court directed additional advocate general Punjab to ensure that consequent rules under the Punjab Foodstuff Act, 1958 were also notified by the provincial government till the next date of hearing. The court adjourned further hearing till September 14.

The application was filed in a pending petition, submitting that the impugned price was in violation of earlier court orders, wherein directions were passed to frame rules or policy for fixation of sugar price by taking representatives of sugar mills on board.