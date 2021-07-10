Sugar scam : Court extends interim bail of Shehbaz, Hamza till Aug 2

A banking offence court on Saturday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz till August 2 in connection with a sugar scam case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :A banking offence court on Saturday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz till August 2 in connection with a sugar scam case.

Earlier, the duo appeared before the duty judge, Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Ali Abbas, along with their counsel Amjad Pervaiz.

The investigation officer apprised the court that Shehbaz and Hamza had joined the investigations, but the probe had not been completed yet. He submitted that the record was being collected and investigations would be completed after receiving the reply from petitioners.

However, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz responded that his clients had already given a reply, but the official was not satisfied with it.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that he had given a clear reply that all allegations were baseless.

Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Suleman were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of the PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman is absconding and residing in the UK.