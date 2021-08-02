UrduPoint.com

Sugar Scam: Court Extends Interim Bail Of Shehbaz, Hamza Till August 16

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:46 PM

A banking offence court on Monday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, till August 16 in connection with a sugar scam

Earlier, the duo appeared before the duty judge, Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain, along with their counsel.

The counsel apprised the court that the National Assembly session would start from today and it would continue till August 13. He submitted that his client, Shehbaz Sharif, wanted to participate in the session. He requested the court for fixing the next date of hearing after the session.

At this, the court asked the counsel to file an application for the purpose.

The counsel further apprised the court that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had issued a show cause notice to Hamza Shehbaz and its reply had been submitted.

To a court query, the investigation officer submitted a report about progress made in the investigations.

Subsequently, the court extended the interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz till August 16.

Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Suleman were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman is absconding and residing in the UK.

