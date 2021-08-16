UrduPoint.com

Sugar Scam: Court Extends Interim Bail Of Shehbaz, Hamza Till Sept 4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:04 PM

Sugar scam: Court extends interim bail of Shehbaz, Hamza till Sept 4

A banking offences court Monday extended the interim bail of opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till Sept 4 in connection with a sugar scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A banking offences court Monday extended the interim bail of opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till Sept 4 in connection with a sugar scam.

Earlier, the duo appeared before Judge Qaisar Nazir Butt and got their attendance marked.

An associate of Shehbaz Sharif's counsel Amjad Pervaiz pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter as his senior was not available. He also requested the court to adjourn the matter for two weeks in view of the next National Assembly session as Shehbaz Sharif wanted to participate in it.

The Federal Investigation Agency's investigation officer submitted a report before the court and stated that efforts were being made to complete the record.

At this, the court directed the investigation officer to complete investigations and adjourned further hearing till Sept 4.

The court also extended the interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz till the next date of hearing.

Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman is absconding and residing in the UK.

Meanwhile, an accountability court adjourned hearing of Ashiana Iqbal Housing, money laundering and Ramzan Sugar mills cases till Sept 16.

Duty Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the hearing of all three cases due to transfer of the judges concerned.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz appeared in Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases and got their attendance marked. Shehbaz also appeared in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing case.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Assembly United Kingdom Money Federal Investigation Agency November 2020 All Court Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Sheraa’s entrepreneur-driven ecosystem transform ..

Sheraa’s entrepreneur-driven ecosystem transforms Sharjah into a home for inno ..

6 minutes ago
 SRTI Park strengthens position as regional hub for ..

SRTI Park strengthens position as regional hub for start-ups

7 minutes ago
 Unified curriculum launched across country, except ..

Unified curriculum launched across country, except Sindh: Shafqat Mahmood

2 minutes ago
 PUCAR Sargodha invites applications for Artist Sup ..

PUCAR Sargodha invites applications for Artist Support Fund

2 minutes ago
 4200 security personnel deployed for foolproof sec ..

4200 security personnel deployed for foolproof security on Muharram-ul-Haram

2 minutes ago
 Explosion Heard at Hotel in Barcelona, Police Excl ..

Explosion Heard at Hotel in Barcelona, Police Exclude Terrorist Attack

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.