UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sugar Scandal: Asad Umar Asks Commission To Summon Him For Investigation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:25 PM

Sugar scandal: Asad Umar asks commission to summon him for investigation

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday, responding to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s allegation against him in sugar scandal, said he was ready to face the commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday, responding to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s allegation against him in sugar scandal, said he was ready to face the commission.

In a tweet on his social media account, he requested the commission to summon him for the investigation.

He said PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had demanded of the commission to summon him (Asad Umar) and the prime minister to hold an inquiry in sugar scandal.

The minister clarified that the cabinet took the decision of exporting sugar on the recommendation of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) therefore, the prime minister was not answerable to the commission in this matter.

"If the commission has any query, it should ask me not from the prime minister," he said.

On Friday, Abbasi said the decisions of ECC led to a hike in prices of sugar across the country earlier this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Asad Umar Scandal Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Muslim From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Polish Special Forces Detain 4 Tajik Nationals Ove ..

1 minute ago

Syria Condemns Failed 'US-Led' Invasion of Venezue ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 11 more lives, 537 news patient ..

2 minutes ago

Putin lifts Russia's coronavirus 'non-working' per ..

2 minutes ago

Usman Dar calls on Prime Minister, present report ..

8 minutes ago

Secretary visits factories, inspects corona protec ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.