Sugar scandal: Asad Umar asks commission to summon him for investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday, responding to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s allegation against him in sugar scandal, said he was ready to face the commission.

In a tweet on his social media account, he requested the commission to summon him for the investigation.

He said PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had demanded of the commission to summon him (Asad Umar) and the prime minister to hold an inquiry in sugar scandal.

The minister clarified that the cabinet took the decision of exporting sugar on the recommendation of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) therefore, the prime minister was not answerable to the commission in this matter.

"If the commission has any query, it should ask me not from the prime minister," he said.

On Friday, Abbasi said the decisions of ECC led to a hike in prices of sugar across the country earlier this year.