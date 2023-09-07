Open Menu

Sugar Smuggling Bid Foiled, Sugar-loaded Truck Seized In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Sugar smuggling bid foiled, sugar-loaded truck seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police on Thursday claimed to have seized a sugar-loaded truck foiling a sugar smuggling attempt here in the limits of Daraban police station.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani had issued strict directions to the SHOs of all police stations across the district to adopt zero-tolerance policy against smuggling.

Following these directions, a team of Daraban police station led by SDPO Daraban Circle along with SHO Atta Ullah Khan foiled a sugar smuggling attempt and seized one truck bearing registration number (TUA-385) which was loaded with sugar.

Later, the sugar-loaded truck was handed over to the Customs authorities.

