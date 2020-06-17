UrduPoint.com
Sugar Stalls Set Up In District

Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:40 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Following the court orders, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has set up sugar stalls to sell out sugar at Rs 70 per kg in the district.

According to a press release issued here, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has set up dozens of stalls where sugar was being sold out at Rs 70 per kilogram.

A spokesman for local sugar mill said that the sugar mills association fully respected the court orders and the instructions issued by the government.

The sugar stalls have been set up in Bahawalpur city, Yazman, Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali and Ahmedpur East.

