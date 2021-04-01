Sugar stock of 2600 bags recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :District administration have recovered 2600 sugar bags from a flour mill during a raid conducted here on Thursday.

Taking action on reports of Special Branch regarding illegal stock of sugar, the Price Control Magistrate Muhammad Umar, Assistant Commissioner Kabirwala Khurram Hameed alongwith police and special branch officials conducted raid at Almadina Flour Mills.

The team recovered illegal stock of 2600 sugar bags total worth over Rs 10 million.

The team sealed the flour mill and initiated legal action against the owner.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has directed price control magistrates to continue crackdown against stockers till the holy month of Ramazan.