Sugar supply reviewed in Sargodha

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fahad Mahmood on Tuesday

presided over a meeting to review demand and supply of sugar in the district.

According to an official spokesperson, the meeting was attended by mill owners, dealers,

and assistant commissioners.

He directed mill owners to increase sugar supplies in Shahpur and Sargodha tehsils immediately.

Fahad Mehmood warned that those involved in hoarding and creating artificial shortages

would face strict legal action.