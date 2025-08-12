Sugar Supply Reviewed In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fahad Mahmood on Tuesday
presided over a meeting to review demand and supply of sugar in the district.
According to an official spokesperson, the meeting was attended by mill owners, dealers,
and assistant commissioners.
He directed mill owners to increase sugar supplies in Shahpur and Sargodha tehsils immediately.
Fahad Mehmood warned that those involved in hoarding and creating artificial shortages
would face strict legal action.
