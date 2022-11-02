UrduPoint.com

Sugar-sweetened Beverages Cause Health Problems: Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Health experts on Wednesday appealed the authorities to increase taxes on Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs) in the country as such products were causing various health problems

Addressing a seminar organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), they said, "High tax on sugary drinks will not only generate revenue for the government, but also improve public health.

"Pakistan has the third highest burden of diabetes worldwide with 33 million people living with diabetes, and the rate in which diabetes is increasing in the Pakistan is very alarming", they added.

Secretary General of PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman said that beverage and tobacco industry was misguiding policymakers at every step and creating hurdles in the decision making process.

He said that PANAH was engaged all levels from general public to law and policy makers increasing awareness in general public on health harms of SSBs and sugary drinks.

He added that sugary drinks caused noncommunicable diseases and excessive use of SSBs led to heart attack and diabetes.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) lawmaker Dr Samina Matloob enlightened the participants that noncommunicable diseases were increasing at an alarming rate in Pakistan. "Sugary drinks are major cause of obesity, diabetes and other NCDs", she added.

She assured the PANAH that she would create the draft on imposing heavy taxes on sugary drinks and SSBs. "I will raise the voice in the Parliament and we will have to fight against the sugary drinks and SSBs by educating the masses."

