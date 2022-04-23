Sugar to sell at Rs 70/kg at Ramazan bazaars

Following the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Punjab government would provide sugar at subsidised rate of Rs 70 per kilogram at Ramazan bazaars across the province from Sunday, April 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Following the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Punjab government would provide sugar at subsidised rate of Rs 70 per kilogram at Ramazan bazaars across the province from Sunday, April 24.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday to review implementation of the Ramazan package, wheat procurement campaign, and measures to curb smuggling.

The chief secretary directed the officers to ensure availability of 10-kilogram flour bags for Rs 400 throughout the province in abundance.

The chief secretary asked the relevant authorities to continue measures to control smuggling of wheat and fertilizer and focus on monitoring of supplies of food items, especially fruits and vegetables ahead of Eid.

He also lauded the performance of deputy commissioners in the wheat procurement drive.

The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing through video-link. The meeting was informed that flour and sugar were available in abundance in all districts. The number of check-posts in bordering districts has been increased to curb the smuggling of wheat and fertilizer.

The administrative secretaries of industries, food, information, director-general public relations, cane commissioner Punjab, and officers concerned attended the meeting.