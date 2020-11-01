UrduPoint.com
Sugar Warehouse Raided

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Gujjar Khan, Hira Rizwan Sunday raided the sugar warehouse, confiscated sugar and sealed it.

The confiscated stock of sugar will be sold by bidding in Sahulat Bazzar as per the law.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq appreciated the move and directed all the assistant commissioners to visit the markets on daily basis.

He said that crackdown against hoarding would continue to save the people from artificial inflation.

The deputy commissioner directed to take stern action against the elements violating the law.

He said that the elements involved in artificial price hike would be brought to justice adding that providing relief to the people was his top priority.

