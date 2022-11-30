Sugarcane Cess committee approves maintenance of three roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee has approved repair, maintenance and construction of three roads at a cost of Rs 160 million in two districts Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

The meeting was held with Director Development Dr NAveed Iftikhar Olakh in the chair here on Wednesday.

He directed for implementation on the projects with immediate effect and said that nocompromise would be made on transparency and quality.