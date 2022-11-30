UrduPoint.com

Sugarcane Cess Committee Approves Maintenance Of Three Roads

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Sugarcane Cess committee approves maintenance of three roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee has approved repair, maintenance and construction of three roads at a cost of Rs 160 million in two districts Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

The meeting was held with Director Development Dr NAveed Iftikhar Olakh in the chair here on Wednesday.

He directed for implementation on the projects with immediate effect and said that nocompromise would be made on transparency and quality.

Related Topics

Chiniot Toba Tek Singh (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at presiden ..

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at president house

11 minutes ago
 Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

3 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

3 hours ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.