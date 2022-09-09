UrduPoint.com

Sugarcane Cess Committee Reviews Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Sugarcane Cess Committee reviews development schemes

District Sugarcane Development Cess Committee meeting on Friday reviewed 13 development schemes for the construction of roads from sugarcane fields to sugar mills and construction works of 50 bridges

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :District Sugarcane Development Cess Committee meeting on Friday reviewed 13 development schemes for the construction of roads from sugarcane fields to sugar mills and construction works of 50 bridges.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich.

He said under these development schemes, 11.66km of roads will be constructed at a cost of Rs 179.622 million.

MPA Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Executive Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, representatives of sugar mills and farmers and officers of other relevant departments were present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner directed that the construction of roads and bridges should be completed within time and the officers concerned should monitor and review the construction work of development schemes.

