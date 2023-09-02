Sugarcane crop burnt

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The sugarcane crop of a farmer was burnt due to a spark in 11-KV lines on Sahiwal Road in Sammundri.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that the fire had erupted in the sugarcane fields near Motorway on Sahiwal Road in Sammundri due to sparking in 11-KV lines of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company.

The fire burnt the precious crop. Firefighters doused the fire after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported.