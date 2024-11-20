Sugarcane Crushing Begins At Thal Sugar Mills
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 08:16 PM
The crushing season at Thal Sugar Mills officially commenced on November 20, marking the start of operations that will span the next three to four months
Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The crushing season at Thal Sugar Mills officially commenced on November 20, marking the start of operations that will span the next three to four months.
The inaugural ceremony was performed by the mill director, Muhammad Khan, in the presence of key officials, including General Manager Maqsood Bhatti and Muzaffar Buzdar.
Muhammad Khan emphasised the mill's commitment to ensuring timely payments to sugarcane farmers, aiming to foster a robust partnership with the agricultural community. "Our priority is to support farmers by providing fair rates and a smooth procurement process," he stated.
Recent Stories
Punjab Ombudsman office mediates retrieval of 11,551 kanals govt land
Ceremony marks World Children's Day in Sargodha
SALU extends submission of online exam form
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Ombudsman office mediates retrieval of 11,551 kanals govt land1 minute ago
-
KMU organizes Quality Awards Ceremony to promote quality culture in constituent, affiliated institut ..1 hour ago
-
Registrar SCP tasked to draft rules for Constitutional Bench1 hour ago
-
Ceremony marks World Children's Day in Sargodha58 minutes ago
-
Widow stabbed to death1 hour ago
-
87 shops, 4 restaurants sealed1 hour ago
-
IG Islamabad presided over a high-level meeting1 hour ago
-
Families of 52 martyred cops provided homes1 hour ago
-
PU to launch allied health programs next year: VC1 hour ago
-
Funeral prayers of 12 Shaheed soldiers offered at Bannu Garrison1 hour ago
-
Anti-smog campaign to continue: minister1 hour ago
-
CM Balochistan strongly condemns terrorism incident in Mali-Khel1 hour ago