Sugarcane crushing begins at Thal Sugar Mills

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The crushing season at Thal Sugar Mills officially commenced on November 20, marking the start of operations that will span the next three to four months.

The inaugural ceremony was performed by the mill director, Muhammad Khan, in the presence of key officials, including General Manager Maqsood Bhatti and Muzaffar Buzdar.

Muhammad Khan emphasised the mill's commitment to ensuring timely payments to sugarcane farmers, aiming to foster a robust partnership with the agricultural community. "Our priority is to support farmers by providing fair rates and a smooth procurement process," he stated.