Sugarcane crushing begins in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The mills have started sugarcane crushing in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The mills have started sugarcane crushing in Punjab.

The step has been taken on the instructions and strict warning by the concerned authorities, a senior official of the government said talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said that the farmers have got lot of relief with the beginning of the crushing season. It's due to strict policy of the government that there is no favouritism for anyone, he said.

This year sugarcane crop area is 2.3 million acres.

The government cannot compromise on interests of the farmers, he added.

He said if any sugar mill still remain reluctant in starting crushing, it will have to face strict legal action.