Sugarcane Crushing Season To Be Started Timely: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Sugarcane crushing season to be started timely: DC

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad on Tuesday directed sugra mills’ management to start sugarcane crushing season on time to facilitate growers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad on Tuesday directed sugra mills’ management to start sugarcane crushing season on time to facilitate growers.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review issues pertaining to the sugarcane season, which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas, Assistant Commissioners, officials from the Agriculture Department, police, food Department, Police, sugar mill owners, landowners, sugarcane growers.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said sugarcane season should be well-organized and in this regard, awareness should be created before the start of the season to facilitate farmers in various processes, including harvesting.

He further instructed that the fixed sugarcane rates should be implemented strictly and in this regard full transparency should be ensured.

The deputy commissioner also directed the Police and Traffic Police departments to use traffic lights and illuminated barriers on tractor-trailers used for sugarcane transportation to not only address accidents but also minimize traffic disruptions.

In this regard, sugar mills were also urged to ensure compliance with this directive and not accept sugarcane from trailers that lack these safety features.

The meeting was also informed that a committee, comprising representatives from sugar mills, landowners, farmers, and district administration officers would be formed to timely resolve issues faced by farmers.

