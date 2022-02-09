UrduPoint.com

Sugarcane Cultivation Must Start From Mid-February

Published February 09, 2022

Sugarcane cultivation must start from mid-February

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Agriculturists have advised growers to start cultivation of sugarcane crop from mid-February and complete it by March 15, to get bumper yield.

Deputy Director Research Information Unit Agriculture Department Faisalabad Dr Asif told APP on Wednesday, "At present the growers are getting 744 maunds per acre sugarcane production in Punjab and this yield can be increased substantially if farmers adopt modern techniques and machinery".

He said that heavy 'maira' land was giving maximum sugarcane yield if it had proper drainage and the farmer could apply balanced fertilizers. He said that growers should prepare land properly and plow it up to one foot in depth so that roots of the sugarcane plants could flourish easily.

For the purpose, farmers should use 'rotavator' plow twice in the field and apply organic fertilizers before cultivating sugarcane crop, he added.

Farmers should cultivate approved varieties of sugarcane over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting the sugar requirements of people but it also helps growers in mitigating their financial issues.

Among the approved varieties of sugarcane include CP-77-400, CPF-237, HSF-242, CPF-250 and CPF-251 which become mature early.

Similarly, the sugarcane varieties including HSF-240, SPF-234, SPF-213, CPF-246, CPF-247, CPF-248, CPF-249, CPF-253, CPSG-2525 and SLSG-1283 take average time for ripen. However, the variety CPF-252 becomes mature late.

The growers should also use healthy sugarcane seeds as healthy seed plays vital role in increasing per acre production, he added.

