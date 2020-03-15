UrduPoint.com
Sugarcane Cultivation Should Be Completed Immediately

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

Sugarcane cultivation should be completed immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) ::The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of sugarcane crops and complete it immediately during March 15 to get bumper yield.

Spokesman of the agriculture extension department said today that the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of sugarcane over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting the sugar requirements of the people but it also helps the growers in mitigating their financial issues.

Among the approved varieties of sugarcane include CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-43-33, CPF-243, HSF-240, SPSG-26, SPF-213, SPF-245 and COJ-84, he said and added that more information could be obtained from agriculture helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000.

