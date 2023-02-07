Sugarcane cultivation should be started immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of sugarcane crops immediately and complete it by March 15 to get bumper yield.

Spokesman of the agriculture extension department told APP here on Tuesday that the farmers should use approved varieties of sugarcane in addition to utilizing latest technology to get 1600 to 1700 maund per acre sugarcane production.

Among the approved varieties of sugarcane include CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-43-33, CPF-243, HSF-240, SPSG-26, SPF-213, SPF-245 and COJ-84, he said and added that more information could be obtained from agriculture helpline or from field staff of agriculture department.