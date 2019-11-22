UrduPoint.com
Sugarcane Growers Assured Payment According To Approved Rates

Sugarcane growers assured payment according to approved rates

Administrations of local sugar mills here Friday assured District Administration and representatives of agriculture chamber that payment would be made to sugarcane growers according to government approved rates

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : Administrations of local sugar mills here Friday assured District Administration and representatives of agriculture chamber that payment would be made to sugarcane growers according to government approved rates.

The assurance was given during a meeting of sugar mills' representatives and district administration.

The meeting also announced commencement of crushing season from November 28. The meeting also concurred to end the role of middleman in payment procedures.

The growers were also urged to make necessary arrangements for harvesting sugarcane crop on time.

