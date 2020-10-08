Sugarcane growers to get payment through banks

Payments to sugarcane growers through banks has been made compulsory by the Punjab government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):Payments to sugarcane growers through banks has been made compulsory by the Punjab government.

According to official sources here on Thursday, the decision of making payment through banks has been made after amendment in Punjab Sugar Factories Control Act 1950.

Punjab Cane Commissioner Muhammad Zaman Wattoo has said that farmers should open bank accounts near the mills of their areas. He said that payment through banks would provide protection to the farmers besides eliminating the role of middlemen.

He said that in coming sugar crushing season payment to farmers would be made through banks.

Muhammad Zaman Wattoo said that opening of accounts would enable the farmers to get full and timely payment.