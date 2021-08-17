UrduPoint.com

Sugarcane Production Contest: Applications Invited From Farmers Till Sep 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:42 PM

Sugarcane production contest: Applications invited from farmers till Sep 15

Agriculture department has invited applications from farmers till September 15 for their entry in the national sugarcane production contest 2021-22 to win big cash prizes worth Lakhs of rupees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Agriculture department has invited applications from farmers till September 15 for their entry in the national sugarcane production contest 2021-22 to win big cash prizes worth Lakhs of rupees.

The contest was part of Prime Minister's agriculture emergency programme worth Rs 300 billion aimed at bringing agriculture revolution in the country, according to an official release issued here Tuesday.

Farmers from Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chiniot, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin and Sargodha are required to file applications till Sep 15 with the office of assistant directors extension of their respective tahsils.

Forms can be obtained free from the agriculture offices or downloaded from 'www.

agripunjab.gov.pk'.

Farmers owning five acre or more agriculture land, or men or women owning land jointly, or tenants can apply to join the competition. Tenants, however, would be required to get their documents verified from tahsil committees concerned to join contest that would be held at district and provincial level.

Farmers would have to enlist five acre land sown with some registered variety of sugarcane.

Legislators, their family members, government employees in BS-17 and above, all agriculture and revenue department employees, farmers who have already won a contest in past and progressive farmers who have been named as members of the tahsil and district committees are not entitled to participate in the contest.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Prime Minister Agriculture Chiniot Kasur Jhang Sargodha Bahawalpur Bhakkar Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh September Women Family All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Syria Pavilion to showcase world&#039;s first alph ..

Syria Pavilion to showcase world&#039;s first alphabet at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly fall on Delta variant gloom

Stock markets mostly fall on Delta variant gloom

3 minutes ago
 Roughly 600 Afghan Security Personnel Assisting US ..

Roughly 600 Afghan Security Personnel Assisting US at Kabul Airport - Pentagon

3 minutes ago
 EU Allocates $3.5Mln to Aid Victims of Devastating ..

EU Allocates $3.5Mln to Aid Victims of Devastating Earthquake in Haiti

3 minutes ago
 Taliban deputy leader and co-founder back in Afgha ..

Taliban deputy leader and co-founder back in Afghanistan: spokesman

3 minutes ago
 Tree plantation campaign launched at UET

Tree plantation campaign launched at UET

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.