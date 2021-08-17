Sugarcane production contest: Applications invited from farmers till Sep 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Agriculture department has invited applications from farmers till September 15 for their entry in the national sugarcane production contest 2021-22 to win big cash prizes worth Lakhs of rupees.

The contest was part of Prime Minister's agriculture emergency programme worth Rs 300 billion aimed at bringing agriculture revolution in the country, according to an official release issued here Tuesday.

Farmers from Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Chiniot, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin and Sargodha are required to file applications till Sep 15 with the office of assistant directors extension of their respective tahsils.

Forms can be obtained free from the agriculture offices or downloaded from 'www.

agripunjab.gov.pk'.

Farmers owning five acre or more agriculture land, or men or women owning land jointly, or tenants can apply to join the competition. Tenants, however, would be required to get their documents verified from tahsil committees concerned to join contest that would be held at district and provincial level.

Farmers would have to enlist five acre land sown with some registered variety of sugarcane.

Legislators, their family members, government employees in BS-17 and above, all agriculture and revenue department employees, farmers who have already won a contest in past and progressive farmers who have been named as members of the tahsil and district committees are not entitled to participate in the contest.