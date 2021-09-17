Sugarcane should be cultivated in September for bumper crop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The agricultural experts have advised the farmers immediately start sugarcane and complete it during September for getting bumper yield.

A spokesman for Agriculture Department said Friday that the farmers should use approved varieties of the sugarcane which have most resistance against various diseases as these varieties gives high quality yield. Among these varieties include CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33, CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, etc., he added.

He said that the peasants should also use latest technology for September cultivation of sugarcane crops which will not only increase per acre yield but also help in saving input cost of the growers.

He said that approved varieties become ready for harvest early and give more yield than the varieties cultivated in November or October.

He advised the growers to select healthy seed of sugarcane for September cultivation as high yield mostly depends upon the selection of healthy and disease-free seed. The approved varieties of sugarcane often give 60,000 to 80,000 kilograms per acre yield, he added.