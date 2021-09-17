UrduPoint.com

Sugarcane Should Be Cultivated In September For Bumper Crop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Sugarcane should be cultivated in September for bumper crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The agricultural experts have advised the farmers immediately start sugarcane and complete it during September for getting bumper yield.

A spokesman for Agriculture Department said Friday that the farmers should use approved varieties of the sugarcane which have most resistance against various diseases as these varieties gives high quality yield. Among these varieties include CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33, CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, etc., he added.

He said that the peasants should also use latest technology for September cultivation of sugarcane crops which will not only increase per acre yield but also help in saving input cost of the growers.

He said that approved varieties become ready for harvest early and give more yield than the varieties cultivated in November or October.

He advised the growers to select healthy seed of sugarcane for September cultivation as high yield mostly depends upon the selection of healthy and disease-free seed. The approved varieties of sugarcane often give 60,000 to 80,000 kilograms per acre yield, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture September October November (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

2 minutes ago
 E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third w ..

E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third wave hits

2 minutes ago
 CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police depa ..

CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police department

2 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions on Parties Fueling Ethiopia C ..

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'secur ..

New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'security reasons"

17 minutes ago
 Committee formed to probe malfunction in central o ..

Committee formed to probe malfunction in central oxygen system of Sheikh Zayed H ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.