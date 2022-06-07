UrduPoint.com

Sugar,oil, Ghee Recovered From Hoarders

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 11:20 AM

LAHORE, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration seized 3050 bags of sugar,10000 kg ghee and 21,000 litres cooking oil from two godowns here.

According to official sources on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner Kasur, Aurangzeb Sidhu and his team during ongoing crackdown against hoarders raided a godown in Kot Azam Khan area.

They recovered 10,000 kg ghee and 1650 bags of sugar.

Meanwhile, AC tehsil Chunian, district Kasur, recovered 1400 sugar bags and 21,000 litres cooking oil. Both godowns were sealed while further investigation was underway.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that strict action was being taken against hoarders, adding that sale of sugar and ghee on higher rates would not be tolerated.

