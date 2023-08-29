Sugars smuggling bid foiled, 8000 bags of sugar seized in Shiran: SP

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 07:11 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Shirani, Mir Manzoor Ahmed Buledi on Tuesday said that on special directive of IG of Police Balochistan, actions were being taken against sugars smugglers and 8000 sacks of sugars were recovered from 15 trucks at Dhanasar check post.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons here.

The SP said that during the operation, a huge quantity of sugar had been recovered from the trucks and all the drivers could not present any official permit to the staff and the commodity was being smuggled to Afghanistan.

He said that the sugar was handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation.

SP Sherani said that search operation was going on in the border areas to control the sugar crisis across the country which price was increased due to smuggling to the neighbor country.

He reiterated that he would never allow traffickers to create problems for the public, strict measures would be taken to prevent smuggling for interest of public.

The SP said that officials involved in smuggling or negligence would be removed and departmental action would be initiated against them.

More Stories From Pakistan