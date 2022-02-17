Sugary drinks leading cause of fatal diseases: PANAH

President, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Major General (R) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani on Thursday urged the people to avoid taking sugary drinks to prevent chronic heart diseases, diabetes, obesity and cancer like serious ailments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :President, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Major General (R) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani on Thursday urged the people to avoid taking sugary drinks to prevent chronic heart diseases, diabetes, obesity and cancer like serious ailments.

In an important meeting of the Civil Society Alliance, organized by the PANAH, held here at the Women Development and Social Welfare Center, he apprised the people of the hazards of sugary drinks as a major cause of heart ailments and other fatal diseases, said a news release.

The meeting proposed tax hikes to reduce consumption of sugary drinks so that people could be protected from diseases and a healthy society could be formed.

Addressing the members of civil society, Major General (R) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani said 45% of the diet should consist of vegetables and fruits.

He said that mental stress also causes heart disease, so people have to change their priorities and prefer hard work, exercise, and avoid sugary drinks.

General Secretary PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman said young students, teachers, members of civil society should become PANAH's voice.

Members of the Civil Society Alliance said that the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including heart disease, was alarming.

"Everyone should be part of the PANAH Lectures and Awareness Campaign so that the public can be made aware of the diseases and their causes of them," they added.