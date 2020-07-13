UrduPoint.com
Sugary Drinks Regular Consumption Increases Diabetes, Obesity ,cancer Risks

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

Sugary drinks regular consumption increases diabetes, obesity ,cancer risks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The regular consumption of sugary drinks increases heart disease, diabetes, obesity, pancreatic, breast and prostate cancer risks.

President Pakistan National Heart Association (PNA) General Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani said that the use of phosphate in sugary drinks cause mental retardation and bone losses.

Addressing a press conference, he appealed to the parents to play their positive role in protecting the health of their loved ones from being jeopardized.

General Secretary of Panah Sanaullah Ghuman and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The government and parents need to reduce the use of soft drinks to protect the health of the younger generation, said Sana Ullah Ghuman.

Referring to a research study, he said the consumption of sugary drinks on a daily basis increases the risk of heart attack by 42%. High levels of sugar, metabolic effects of fructose, and H. pylori used to sweeten them. FCS can increase the risk of heart attack or heart disease. The Nurses Health Study examined the health of over 90,000 women more than an eight-year period, and found that the use of sugary drinks increased women's risk of developing heart disease by 40%, said Sanaullah Ghuman.

Drinks affect our brain function, the fructose corn syrup (HFCS) used in it is sweeter than ordinary sugar, the high amount of phosphate found in sugary drinks is a risk to healthy bones.

According to a study by the American Heart Association, the amount of sugar found in a sugary drink is equivalent to six teaspoons for women and nine teaspoons for men. Pakistan ranks sixth in the world in diabetes, according to the study. Drinking one or more sugary drinks a day has been shown to increase the risk of developing diabetes, Sanaullah Ghman said, adding that research has also shown that the use of sugary drinks can affect the pancreas, breasts and Prostate cancer plays a key role in prostate cancer, found in men Alzheimer's is the most common cancer.

He appealed the authority concerned to control the consumption of sugary drinks and secure the future of the new generation.

