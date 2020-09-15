Suggestions sought for Police Qurban Lines master plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :On the the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, suggestions have been sought from various firms for preparationof a master plan for Police Qurban Lines development under the supervision of DIG Telecommunication and Transport Punjab, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

According to police sources, a committee has been constituted under the supervision of SSP Telecommunication and SSP Motor Transport Wing to examine the suggestions received from different companies and submit its recommendations within five days.