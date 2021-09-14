Suggestions sought from education institutions for reforms in IT sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Department of Information Technology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sought suggestions from institutions of higher education for introduction of reforms in the IT sector.

Provincial Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan Tuesday met Vice Chancellors of different universities of the province here and urged them to give their inputs for incorporation in IT reforms.

He said that for the first time the industry and educational institutions would work collectively for reforms and it has been decided to work jointly for promotion of IT industry and to provide employment opportunities to youth.