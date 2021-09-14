UrduPoint.com

Suggestions Sought From Education Institutions For Reforms In IT Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 09:03 PM

Suggestions sought from education institutions for reforms in IT sector

Department of Information Technology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sought suggestions from institutions of higher education for introduction of reforms in the IT sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Department of Information Technology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sought suggestions from institutions of higher education for introduction of reforms in the IT sector.

Provincial Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan Tuesday met Vice Chancellors of different universities of the province here and urged them to give their inputs for incorporation in IT reforms.

He said that for the first time the industry and educational institutions would work collectively for reforms and it has been decided to work jointly for promotion of IT industry and to provide employment opportunities to youth.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

5 minutes ago
 AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists ..

AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists on ADX Second Market

35 minutes ago
 Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Et ..

Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Etisalat Group CEO

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan's envoy speaks on developments in Afghani ..

Pakistan's envoy speaks on developments in Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Green tea compound boosts protein's tumour-suppres ..

Green tea compound boosts protein's tumour-suppressing activity

2 minutes ago
 ENOC Group to host Middle East’s first LPG Week ..

ENOC Group to host Middle East’s first LPG Week in Dubai this December

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.