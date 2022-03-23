(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :A '"Sughar" conference was held here on the first day of the 770th Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, in which famous "Sughars" mesmerized the audience with their poetry.

At the Sughar Conference, Secretary Shahbaz Mela Committee, AC Sehwan Abdul Rahim Qureshi and AC Kotri Samiullah Sanjrani distributed awards among "Sughars" and also unveiled the "Jahan Raqsam" souvenir.

According to an official statement, a "Qawwali Night" was organized at Shahbaz Auditorium in which famous Qawwals of the country presented their performance.

On Wednesday, the second day of the Urs, the influx of pilgrims continues to pour in with the slogans of "Damadam Mast Qalandar".

Chairman Shahbaz Mela Committee / Deputy Commissioner Capt.

(Retd) Fariduddin Mustafa along with SSP Jamshoro Javed Baloch is personally reviewing the provision of facilities to the visitors and other matters on the second day.

The local administration continues to supply mineral water bottles and ice to the water "Sabeels" set up for the convenience of the visitors. The medical aid camps continue to provide free medical aid and medicine to visitors.

"Malakhara", a traditional Sindhi Wrestling, continued on the second day of Urs at Malakhara Ground while eminent intellectuals of the country presented their papers at the Shahbaz Literary Conference.

After the literary conference, a music concert will be organized at night in which famous artists will perform their art, the statement added.