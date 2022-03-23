UrduPoint.com

Sughar Conference, Qawali Night Attract Thousands During Qalandar's Urs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Sughar conference, Qawali Night attract thousands during Qalandar's Urs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :A '"Sughar" conference was held here on the first day of the 770th Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, in which famous "Sughars" mesmerized the audience with their poetry.

At the Sughar Conference, Secretary Shahbaz Mela Committee, AC Sehwan Abdul Rahim Qureshi and AC Kotri Samiullah Sanjrani distributed awards among "Sughars" and also unveiled the "Jahan Raqsam" souvenir.

According to an official statement, a "Qawwali Night" was organized at Shahbaz Auditorium in which famous Qawwals of the country presented their performance.

On Wednesday, the second day of the Urs, the influx of pilgrims continues to pour in with the slogans of "Damadam Mast Qalandar".

Chairman Shahbaz Mela Committee / Deputy Commissioner Capt.

(Retd) Fariduddin Mustafa along with SSP Jamshoro Javed Baloch is personally reviewing the provision of facilities to the visitors and other matters on the second day.

The local administration continues to supply mineral water bottles and ice to the water "Sabeels" set up for the convenience of the visitors. The medical aid camps continue to provide free medical aid and medicine to visitors.

"Malakhara", a traditional Sindhi Wrestling, continued on the second day of Urs at Malakhara Ground while eminent intellectuals of the country presented their papers at the Shahbaz Literary Conference.

After the literary conference, a music concert will be organized at night in which famous artists will perform their art, the statement added.

Related Topics

Music Water Jamshoro Kotri

Recent Stories

Special Squad of PAF J-10C jets shows of skills at ..

Special Squad of PAF J-10C jets shows of skills at military parade

4 minutes ago
 US Tries to Shift Blame for Fuel Price Crisis at H ..

US Tries to Shift Blame for Fuel Price Crisis at Home to Moscow - Senior Russian ..

16 minutes ago
 Black Box Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Sou ..

Black Box Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Southern China - Reports

16 minutes ago
 National Cricket team celebrates Pakistan Day ahea ..

National Cricket team celebrates Pakistan Day ahead of match with Australia

21 minutes ago
 PHA plants 600 saplings to mark Pakistan Day

PHA plants 600 saplings to mark Pakistan Day

16 minutes ago
 Kiev's Statements on Referendum Aim at Delaying Ne ..

Kiev's Statements on Referendum Aim at Delaying Negotiations With Russia - Lavro ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>