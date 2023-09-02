Open Menu

"Sughar Kachehri" Held On Occasion Of Shah Bhitai's Urs

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM

"Sughar Kachehri" held on occasion of Shah Bhitai's Urs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :On the occasion of the 280th annual Urs of prominent Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, an event of "Sughar Kachehri" was held under the auspices of the culture department.

Deputy Director Culture Saleem Solangi graced the occasion as the host.

The event was attended by literary figures and personalities associated with folk literature from across Sindh.

Prominent individuals, including Rahmatullah Lashari, Inayat Ali Panhyar, Haji Muhammad Soomro, Liaquat Ali Kalhoro, Muhammad Muqeem Jakhrani, Achar Khan Solangi, Karim Bux Soomro, Ghulam Sarwar Bhitti, Ali Hassan Solangi, Muhammad Ayat Jalalani, Zahid Hussain Mahesar, Abdullah Mallah and others presented their poetry and folk literature to the participants in the Kachari.

