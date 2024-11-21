Open Menu

Suhail Ahmed Qureshi Posted As Secretary Agriculture Sindh

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Suhail Ahmed Qureshi posted as Secretary Agriculture Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Suhail Ahmed Qureshi, an officer of PSS (BS-20) presently posted as secretary (GA) Services, General Administration & Coordination, was transferred and posted as Secretary Agriculture, Supply & prices Department with immediate effect vice Rafique Ahmed Buriro transferred.

According to notification issued here on Thursday, Rafique Ahmed Buriro, an officer of PAS (BS-20), Secretary Agriculture, Supply and Prices was transferred and directed to report to Service, General Administration & Coordination, Sindh.

