Suhail Chaudrhy Takes Over Charge As New RPO

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Suhail Chaudrhy takes over charge as new RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Captain (Retired) Suhail Ahmad Chaudhry took over charge as new Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan on Monday.

The RPO started performing his duties after his arrival at the office where he was received by senior police officers and a smartly turned out contingent presented salute to him, spokesman said.

Suhail Chaudhry said in a statement said that police would leave no stone unturned in making access of aggrieved persons to justice easy.

