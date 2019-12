Additional Inspector General of Police Suhail Habeeb Tajik Monday assumed the charge of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Suhail Habeeb Tajik Monday assumed the charge of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi

A smart contingent of police presented guard of honor to the newly RPO, a police spokesman informed.

Among others, SSP RIB Syed Ali Akbar, SP Legal Raja Azmat Hayyat, and ADIG Tahir Abbas were also present on the occasion.