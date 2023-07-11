Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Suhail Khan Jahejo elected as Chairman, Saifullah Magsi as Vice Chairman of TMC Paretabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The polling to elect Chairman and Vice Chairman of Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Paretabad of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) was held here on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the 28 elected representatives who cast their votes elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) Suhail Khan Jahejo as Chairman and Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Saifullah Magsi as Vice Chairman of TMC Paretabad.

During the polling, a one-on-one contest on the seat of chairman was witnessed between PTI's Jahejo and the PTI's defector Adnan Rasheed, who was supported by the PPP.

Both the candidates for the chairman were polled 14 votes each after which the Returning Officer Khalid Hussain Babbar, District education Officer Primary, decided the victor by balloting in which the fate sided with PTI's Suhail Khan.

The PPP's candidate for the vice chairman Saifullah Magsi won the contest, bagging 15 votes while his opponent from the PTI, Muhammad Saqib, was given 13 votes.

