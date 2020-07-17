QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa on Friday said the project of Suhbatpur to Kashmore Road would change the fortunes of Nasirabd division which could bring prosperity in the area.

He expressed these views while talking to Commissioner Nasirabad Abid Saleem Qureshi at his office.

The minister said a people-friendly budget was presented under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, which would provide more benefits to common men in the areas saying that development projects were being continued in Constituencies of opposition leaders on equal basis due to the fair decisions of the Chief Minister.

The Commissioner Abid Saleem Qureshi apprised the provincial minister of revenue of the situation and ongoing action against illegal watercourses in the Pat Feeder Canal, Kair Thar Canal, and other areas. Provincial Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa said that the incumbent government would fulfill its constitutional term as the government elected by the people. "We believe in serving to the people that is why the present people's government has the full support of the people", he said saying that efforts are being made to provide all basic facilities including their property rights to the people of Dera Murad Jamali.

He said a policy was being formulated so that the lower class could directly benefit and we want to make the people their own houses at minimum rates, saying that we would maintain our best efforts as much as possible.

The Minister further said we are well aware of the problems of the people adding that the 18th Amendment to the NFC Award was passed jointly by all political parties which is also benefiting Balochistan, so it would be a better decision if the 18th amendment does not change.

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar, Deputy Commissioner Suhbatpur Muhammad Younis Sanjarani, PS Ataullah Khosa, District General Secretary of Balochistan Awami Party Suhbatpur Mir Sarfraz Khan Khosa, Mir Khalid Khan Khosa, Tehsildar Bahadur Khan Khosa, Zonal Chief of Agricultural Akram Shahwani were present on the occasion.