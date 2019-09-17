UrduPoint.com
Sui Gas Line For Lakar Mandi Havelian Inaugurated

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:03 PM

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi Tuesday inaugurated the new gas pipeline for Lakar Mandi Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for food Qalandar Khan Lodhi Tuesday inaugurated the new gas pipeline for Lakar Mandi Havelian.

Addressing on the occasion, Ali Khan said that people have given mandate to them to resolve problems of the area adding all the promises made to people during elections would be fulfilled. He said that government is working to resolve the core issues of people according to their aspirations and wishes.

Qalandar Lodhi said that the upgradation of gas line was a long standing demand of area citizenry and was needed to address to problem of low gas pressure particularly in winter season.

He said that government is not oblivious of the problems of the area people relating to graveyard, provision of electricity, upgradation of Boys High school, Sui gas and sewerage system of Havelian city adding a complete survey would be conducted and work would be started on these schemes on emergency basis after proper cost estimation.

