Sui Gas Pipeline Costing Rs8bln Inaugurated At Koh-e-Daman, NA-29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Member of National Assembly (MNA) from NA-29, Nasir Khan Musazai here Sunday inaugurated a sui-gas pipeline costing Rs 8 billion for the residents of Koh-e-Daman, NA-29, Peshawar-III.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony held at Nasib Gul Hujra, MNA Nasir Khan said that PTI government would address all the deprivations of masses as billions of rupees development projects were underway in NA-29. He said that with the completion of these projects, the constituency would become a model area.

He said that pledges for providing sui-gas, electricity, clean drinking water that have been made during electoral process in 2018 were being fulfilled and people would enjoy fruits of these projects very soon.

MNA Nasir Musazai said that the sui-gas meters would soon be installed. He also inaugurated solarization of mosques in UC-5 and Janazaga (funeral place).

He said the government took very tough decisions during three years and now had put the economy on track, adding that within next three months temporary inflation would be controlled as the country was moving towards development.

