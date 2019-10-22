UrduPoint.com
Sui Gas Project At Village Tannan Inaugurated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:13 PM

Sui gas project at village Tannan inaugurated

Chairman NA Committee on Information Technology Ali Khan and KP Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi Tuesday inaugurated the Sui gas provision project for Tannan village Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Chairman NA Committee on Information Technology Ali Khan and KP Minister for food Qalandar Khan Lodhi Tuesday inaugurated the Sui gas provision project for Tannan village Abbottabad.

Ali Khan and Qalandar Lodhi also performed the ground breaking ceremony of link road for Tannan village worth 1.5 million rupees. While addressing at the occasion PTI member parliament Ali Khan said that during the election campaign he had promised for the provision of Sui gas on priority to this area and today this promise has been fulfilled as we have inaugurated the Sui gas provision project worth 4.

5 million rupees.

He further said that we would continue to serve the masses irrespective of cost and party affiliation as we are the representative of the whole constituency. Qalandar Khan Lodhi while addressing said that this is the commitment of Federal and provincial government that we both are here to provide the services to the masses on behalf of the government which we have promised during the election campaign.

Earlier, on the arrival of Ali Khan and Qalandar Khan Lodhi, a large number of people from village Tannan and surrounding areas warmly welcomed the dignitaries at the village.

