Sui Gas supply approved for four union councils in Kohat: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Zia Ullah Bangash Thursday said that Sui gas supply was approved for four villages of Kohat.

After meeting with Federal Minister for Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources Omar Ayub in Islamabad, he said Sui gas supply has been approved for four union councils including Nusratkhel, Alizai, Sherkot and Usterzai. He termed it a significant progress to fulfill long standing demand of local people.

Ziaullah Bangash held a detailed talks with Federal Minister Omar Ayub on gas approval for four union councils and thanked the minister for giving approval of gas supply project.

He said the work on gas pipeline will begin within three to four months. Senior PTI leaders Malik Atif, Dawood Shah Afridi and Nazir Aslam Khattak were also present in the meeting.

Later, Ziaullah Khan Bangash also met Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi and discussed development projects in Kohat.