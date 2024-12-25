Sui Gas Supply Interrupted, Affecting Various Areas Of Quetta
Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The supply of gas from Sui Southern’s 18-inch diameter main gas pipeline has been interrupted, affecting areas in Upper Balochistan, including Kuchlak, Ziarat, Bostan, Yaro, Karbala, Harmzai, and Pishin, as well as various parts of Quetta city, including Airport Road, Nawan Killi, Jinnah Town, Kheazai, A1 City, and Hazarganji area.
According to the official of Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Limited (SSGPL), the Southern management is carefully monitoring the situation and will make efforts to complete the repair work as quickly as possible. it added that the consumers will be informed of the progress shortly.
Due to an incident that occurred recently, the exact causes of which are yet to be confirmed, Sui Southern's technical teams have been immediately dispatched to the Akhtarabad Western Bypass.The organization apologizes for the inconvenience caused to its customers.
