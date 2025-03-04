Sui gas supply schedule released

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) Sargodha region has announced its loadshedding schedule for Ramazan, ensuring an uninterrupted supply during Sehr and Iftar hours.

According to an SNGC spokesperson, gas availability schedules have been issued to facilitate consumers during Ramazan.

Under the schedule, the supply will remain uninterrupted from 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm and from 3:00 am to 9:00 am to accommodate Sehr and Iftar needs. However, consumers will experience a suspension from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm and again from 10:00 pm to 3:00 am.

The spokesperson stated that the schedule has been designed to prioritize peak meal times and minimize inconvenience for consumers observing fast.