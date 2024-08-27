Sui Gas Supply To Expand In Mirpur City, Industrial Zone
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM
Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Shaukat Ali on Tuesday announced that the supply of Sui natural gas to the remainder of the city and local industrial estates would be addressed as a priority
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Shaukat Ali on Tuesday announced that the supply of Sui natural gas to the remainder of the city and local industrial estates would be addressed as a priority.
According to Commissioner Office, during a meeting focused on the ongoing gas supply issues, the Commissioner stated that a survey will be conducted soon to assess the requirements for supplying Sui Gas to the industrial units and the rest of Mirpur city.
Chaudhry Shaukat Ali confirmed that construction work for the natural gas pipeline project will start shortly.
The meeting concluded with an agreement to conduct the survey soon after which a detailed report will be prepared to facilitate the installation of pipelines for gas supply throughout the city's industrial areas and other parts.
The meeting was attended by several officials including Director of Industries Amjad Ali Mughal, Incharge Sui Gas Jehlum Sumbal Naqvi, SDI Industries Raja Waseem Afzal and Sui Gas Seller Mirza Nisar.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi9 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall10 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..10 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station10 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais11 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games11 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission11 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city11 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents11 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'11 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert12 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam12 hours ago