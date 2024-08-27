Open Menu

Sui Gas Supply To Expand In Mirpur City, Industrial Zone

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Shaukat Ali on Tuesday announced that the supply of Sui natural gas to the remainder of the city and local industrial estates would be addressed as a priority

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Shaukat Ali on Tuesday announced that the supply of Sui natural gas to the remainder of the city and local industrial estates would be addressed as a priority.

According to Commissioner Office, during a meeting focused on the ongoing gas supply issues, the Commissioner stated that a survey will be conducted soon to assess the requirements for supplying Sui Gas to the industrial units and the rest of Mirpur city.

Chaudhry Shaukat Ali confirmed that construction work for the natural gas pipeline project will start shortly.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to conduct the survey soon after which a detailed report will be prepared to facilitate the installation of pipelines for gas supply throughout the city's industrial areas and other parts.

The meeting was attended by several officials including Director of Industries Amjad Ali Mughal, Incharge Sui Gas Jehlum Sumbal Naqvi, SDI Industries Raja Waseem Afzal and Sui Gas Seller Mirza Nisar.

