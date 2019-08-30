Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) express solidarity with Kashmiris

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Friday observed "Kashmir hour" to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 )

According to a SNGPL spokesmen, the rally was held outside its head-office which was led by Managing Director Mahmood Zia Ahmad and participated by Senior General Managers, General Managers, officials and other employees.

The participants gathered at 12 noon as they were holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags to observe the Kashmir Hour.

National anthem, songs and Kashmir freedom songs were played while anti Indian slogans were also chanted.