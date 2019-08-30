UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:49 PM

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) express solidarity with Kashmiris

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Friday observed "Kashmir hour" to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Friday observed "Kashmir hour" to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to a SNGPL spokesmen, the rally was held outside its head-office which was led by Managing Director Mahmood Zia Ahmad and participated by Senior General Managers, General Managers, officials and other employees.

The participants gathered at 12 noon as they were holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags to observe the Kashmir Hour.

National anthem, songs and Kashmir freedom songs were played while anti Indian slogans were also chanted.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (M ..

3 minutes ago

Children on front line of fight to stop spread of ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov, Jagland Discuss Over Phone Russia's Repaym ..

3 minutes ago

Traffic stands still as people rally to support Ka ..

1 minute ago

Solskjaer laughs off talk of Ibrahimovic return

1 minute ago

China to increase meat supply to meet rising deman ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.