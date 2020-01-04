UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Removes 400 Illegal Gas Compressors

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 05:00 PM

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) removes 400 Illegal gas compressors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The task force of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has approximately removed 400 illegal gas compressors to improve the gas pressure in different areas of the city.

Talking to APP, SNGPL Regional General Manager Javed Khan informed that the use of compressors during the peak hours worsen the situation and the consumers in adjacent streets had to face low pressure consequently across the city.

Besides that, due to corroded networks in the old abundant abadies, severe underground leakages have been observed.

By illegal use of the gas suction compressors, the water from the drainage is also sucked into the gas lines which creates choking and restrict the gas flows. Such complaints have been received in different localities of the Rawalpindi City including Satellite Town B Block, Shareefabad, Parian, Kamalabad, Groti, Tench Bhatta, Muslim Town, Akalgarh, Pirwadhai etc.

Our maintenance teams are working day and night using heavy compressors to drain out the water from the gas lines.

The gas pressure has also improved after the addition of 15 MMCFD of additional gas to Rawalpindi city as compared to last year, he added.

The residents of have also been educated to refrain from using gas compressors and this practice must be discouraged at all level, he said adding that that new pipelines are being laid to increase its pressure.

He has appealed to the public use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents as the device was not designed to be compatible to such a pressure which increased the chances of accidents, he added.

